New development coming to old armory site

The development will be called Allandale Crossing and will take up approximately 14.5 acres of the old armory property on Stone Drive. According to information provided to the city, the current plan for the property includes five sites for restaurants, a convenience store, a 3,500-square-foot retail building and a larger retail location of 29,000 square feet.

In addition, multifamily units are a possibility on the site, and an adjacent five acres on Stone Drive is available for future development. The first phase will include the entrance roads and interconnecting roadways while phase two will consist of two stand alone buildings and the larger retail complex.

Local developer Carla Karst and Kingsport attorney Todd East purchased the armory property from the Kingsport Economic Development Board in October 2015 for a little north of $630,000. Since then, their development company — WSD Group — has removed nearly all of the old buildings and performed “substantial” site work to get the land ready for construction.

“When the site was purchased, there were a number of issues to be mitigated,” said Jennifer Vaughn, armory project manager for WSD. “Ingress and egress, rock and terrain issues, and the extensive demolition required to remove the buildings, which were built to military standards.”

WSD Group chose the name Allandale Crossing because it feels the property is the gateway into Kingsport from Hawkins County.

Vaughn said WSD Group sent consultants to the largest retailer convention in the country (the International Council of Shopping Centers) in an effort to promote the development and gain new and fresh retailers for the community. Residents can expect to see several restaurants, retailers and a convenience store which will be new to our region.

“We are confident that the high traffic counts and leads generated at the convention will result in great tenants, thereby generating a great retail experience,” Vaughn said.

Earlier this week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-0 to approve a measure allowing the KEDB to negotiate a financial incentive for Allandale Crossing. Development Services Director Lynn Tully said the incentive would be a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) and based on performance over a maximum of 15 years.

The PILOT would require a 10 percent increase each year and would cease if performance is not reached, Tully said, noting the incentive is similar to the one for the Fort Henry Mall.