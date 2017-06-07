New $13.7 million plant coming to Phipps Bend creating 60 jobs

Wednesday morning Miyake Forging (MNFA) executives joined state, county and local officials at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park near Surgoinsville to announce the construction of a new 45,000-square-foot plant.

The plant will employ 60 people and manufacture automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes in a building that will be constructed on property just south of the Ware Manufacturing facility. It could be operational in early 2018.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said announcements like the one he helped make Wednesday are the funnest part of his job.

"Recruiting new industry is very important because if you don't get the team here and the company located here first, you're not going to get plant opportunities when they expand," Rolfe said. "We are so excited to announced today 60 new jobs to this great community, about $13.7 million of capital, and Miyake chairman we are so excited that you guys have picked Tennessee. Recruiting has become a very competitive business, and I share that with you because the other states that surround Tennessee have the same kind of recruiting tools, the same kind of incentive packages.

Rolfe added, "But at the end of the day the real difference is where these companies want to live. In this case the very favorable low tax, no personal income taxes, and a very pro-business marketplace allows Tennessee more times than not to be successful."

Through an interpreter MFNA chairman Ryoji Miyake said he is very happy to have such good weather on the site for the announcement, and he was very happy to be there.

MNFA president Akitoshi Fujikawa said he has a great feeling about Hawkins County.

"This is a big opportunity to expand our business here in the U.S.," Fujikawa said.

He added, “At Miyake, we are very happy to expand our business in the United States of America. We are extremely thankful to all of the people who helped make this happen. We hope to grow and contribute our humble efforts to the prosperity of Hawkins County and the United States.”

Fujikawa concluded by saying," let us build a wonderful building and drink Jack Daniels again. I love Jack Daniels."

NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker said MFNA will be exempt from local property tax for six years as part of the recruitment incentive.

After Wednesday's ground-breaking ceremony Fujikawa, Miyake, and other company officials walks the perimeter of the property spreading salt and saki as part of a traditional purification ceremony asking permission to disturb the land for construction.

Rolfe noted that Tennessee is home to about 200 automotive related companies, as well as 900 foreign companies employing about 128,000 people, and about $30 billion in private investment.

As a top bearing parts manufacturer, MFNA develops and manufactures parts that are used in a diverse variety of precision machines including automobiles.