Model City Taxi awaits your call

Wade Byington started the business in May, but he has three and a half years of experience driving a taxi.

“We’re just trying to offer some professionalism to the taxi cab business. We offer a nicer car and a professional attitude,” he said of his operation.

The business operates 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. “I’ll be hiring guys to work evenings to take us to 11 p.m.,” he noted.

When asked about his customer base, Byington responded: “I take a lot of people to work in the mornings. I take a lot of elderly people to appointments to people running errands. There’s a pretty wide variety of customers. I do deliveries as well, but not alcohol because that’s not legal. … I can also take people to the (Tri-Cities) airport.”

Model City Taxi has a Facebook page for a reason.

“There are driver profiles on our Facebook page so people can see who they are riding with rather than being in some person’s car,” Byington pointed out.

To get a ride, call (423) 480-2223.