Governor appoints Kingsport mayor to state board

Clark was recently appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to serve on the State Workforce Development Board. The board provides leadership and guidance to Tennessee’s Workforce Development System with a vision to increase the competitive position of Tennessee businesses and attract new businesses to the state.

The mayor was called for an interview, asked questions about the work done in Kingsport over the past 10 to 15 years and apparently state officials liked what they heard.

“I'm excited about serving (on the board). I'll be representing Kingsport, and anytime I have an opportunity to do that in any capacity, it's a real honor,” Clark said.

The investment in the Kingsport Academic Village and partnerships with local industry and educational institutions create an impactful environment for students, future employees and the region as a whole. It is a creative venture that is producing some of the best skilled employees now and for the future.

“We have a great story,” Clark said, “and I’m excited to help others learn why Kingsport is a leader in the state.”

Clark's term on the board will be for three years with meetings held quarterly. The mayor said he does not know which of the four committees he will serve on (executive, oversight, operations or opportunities).

“I'll try and represent Kingsport to the best of my ability,” he said.

Clark is one of 186 Tennesseans appointed to 68 boards and commissions.

In addition to the mayor’s appointment, another local citizen representing Kingsport is Keith Thompson, who was appointed to the State Veterans Home Board.