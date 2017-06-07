Divided BMA approves housing incentive program

It also involved a fair amount of debate on Monday before gaining approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday. The program passed on a 4 to 2 vote with Vice Mayor Mike McIntire and Alderwoman Colette George voting against the measure.

“In my opinion, the citizens of Kpt lost tonight and the good old boy club will pocket the money. Sorry,” George said on her Facebook page following the meeting.

According to information provided to the BMA, the new program consists of three incentives:

- Building permit fees for new single-family houses on vacant lots are reduced to $0.

- Sewer tap fees for the purchase of five or more vacant lots are cut from $1,950 each to $1,000 each.

- Kingsport could purchase property for public amenities (like a park or playground) within new single-family subdivisions.

Development Services Director Lynn Tully said the incentives would be funded from $215,000 of One Kingsport money and that no single new development would receive more than $150,000 of reductions.

The program would run from June 19 through the end of September 2017.

City leaders first discussed the stimulus program back in February, an idea based on recommendations coming out of the One Kingsport summit. At that time it was being called the Quality Neighborhood Improvement Program and the goal was to encourage new home construction inside the city limits.

The building permit fee reduction was added to the proposal to address a concern over infill construction.

The BMA spent nearly an hour on Monday discussing and debating the program with George saying the program does not solve the long term problem with Kingsport.

“This is just one group of people we're making happy and it'll make all of Colonial Heights and Rock Springs unhappy,” George said. “If we need a permanent fix, then we need to do a permanent fix. We need to change our fee structure.”

McIntire also voiced his displeasure with the program, saying building fees only represent three- to four-tenths of one percent of (construction cost).

“Building permits have a small impact on the total cost and I don't like that it's a short term fix,” McIntire said. “I think we'll have a bubble of housing, then it'll drop off and hurt folks that work in that industry. I'd like to find a permanent way to help developers.”

Both George and McIntire indicated on Monday they would be voting against the program. On Tuesday, George also took to social media to further discuss the issue.

“I know friends are important but giving tax payer money to the good old boy club is just something I'll never understand,” George wrote. In a second post, she apologized to the people of Colonial Heights and Rock Springs who had to pay the full sewer tap fee when they were annexed.

“We know for a fact we need more new housing developments,” said Alderman Tom Parham. “It's meant to stimulate developers and it's a dynamic program. It's all subject to change.”

Mayor John Clark stressed on Monday the fact that Johnson City is out-pacing Kingsport three to one in new home sales.

“The potential wealth of Kingsport is shifting towards Johnson City. Everything we're trying to do is make the city more attractive to benefit everyone,” Clark said. “The fact is we don't have enough housing and we're winning less than one out of three. That's not good for our future.”

Prior to Tuesday's vote, Clark pointed out how Kingsport had taken steps to help with low income housing and apartments within the last year.

“I like the fact we are trying to improve our inventory stock of housing on all fronts for Kingsport to have a chance to grow its population,” Clark said. “The bottom line. I think it's the right thing to do.”