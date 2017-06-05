No timeline for demolition of destroyed supermarket

As for the demolition and cleanup of the property, city officials say there’s no timeline for that work to take place.

“The normal time is 30 days. For burnouts we usually wait on the insurance so we don’t have a big rush to get them done immediately,” said city building official Dee Morgan, noting that a fence has been put around the site to keep people out.

“That’s a safety thing. If a bunch of kids start getting in there, we’ll have to do something, or if somebody starts climbing the fence. For now, it’s going to be OK,” Morgan said.

Fire broke out in the former Oakwood supermarket in the afternoon of May 18, with smoke coming from the right front corner of the building. Firefighters entered the structure in an attempt to battle the blaze from within, but were forced out due to a collapsing ceiling.

More than two dozen firefighters fought the blaze, which was aided by gusts of wind. Firefighters donned oxygen masks as shifting smoke often blacked out the building, parking lot and Sullivan Street.

At the time of the fire and in the weeks that have followed, some residents have raised questions about potential health effects of the smoke and asbestos.

Barry Brickey, public information officer for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency’s hazmat team was not on the scene during the fire, but that the site has no environmental issues of which the department is aware.

Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said the department was notified in February that the building was scheduled for demolition and that nonfriable asbestos-containing material was present in the roofing tar and flooring.

If damaged or broken, nonfriable asbestos might release a few fibers initially, but it will not continue to do so. Friable asbestos can be crumbled or reduced to powder by hand pressure. As a general rule, if asbestos can be easily disturbed and become airborne, then it is in a friable state.

According to TDEC, asbestos becomes a problem when fibers are released into the air due to damage, disturbance or deterioration.

Since TDEC staff members were not on site during the fire event, Schofinski said the department cannot speculate on any emissions that might have been released.

“The amount of asbestos released during the fire cannot be measured, but a fence has since been installed around the perimeter of the building to restrict access,” Schofinski said in an email to the Times-News. “TDEC technical staff have advised the owner to keep the material wet during cleanup activities and to properly dispose of all debris at a permitted landfill.”

Future health risks from the asbestos can be contained if the debris is properly handled and disposed of by an accredited asbestos contractor, Schofinski said.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board currently owns the property, along with some adjacent tracts, and is working with Crossgate Partners of Suwanee, Ga., which plans to build a $32 million, four-story apartment complex, dubbed Town Park Lofts, on the site.

The KEDB has given Crossgate until June 2 to close on the purchase of the property. If that doesn’t happen, then the KEDB will not hold the property exclusively for Crossgate.