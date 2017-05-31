Hole In The Wall Antiques & More opens in Bloomingdale

Hole In The Wall Antiques & More, located at 2623 Suite No. 2, Bloomingdale Road, is looking for vendors and consigners.

According to a release, vendor booths are 4x10 feet and include a four-tier shelf, a 4x4 pegboard to hang wall items and a 6-foot table.

Booth spaces are being rented for $40 a month and a 10 percent commission. Consignment items must be $25 or more, and the business says it will be taking a 20 percent commission for those items.

“We specialize in gas, oil, soda, advertising signs and displays, bottles, etc. (We) also have old general store items available,” the release said.