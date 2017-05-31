Eastman expands films operation in Virginia

A release from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office said the $11.7 million expansion will create 15 new jobs.

Eastman, a Kingsport-based global specialty chemical company, said the capacity expansion is expected to be complete in late 2017 and will increase capacity for both paint protection films and window films to support the continued growth of the LLumar and Suntek brands. The expansion will produce high-performance films for the automotive and architectural markets. Eastman said this project is in addition to the $40 million investment that was announced in September 2013.

“This expansion positions Eastman to meet the great growth in demand for window and paint protection films we’re seeing from our customers around the world,” Travis Smith, vice president and general manager of Eastman’s Performance Films business, said in a news release. “This investment further solidifies Eastman’s commitment to the window and paint protection films markets and to making our manufacturing site in Henry County a state-of-the-art facility that produces the world’s highest quality films products.”

Said McAuliffe: “As a global giant in the advanced manufacturing industry, Eastman’s decision to add capacity and invest in Martinsville-Henry County is a strong testament to our efforts to grow this critical sector and diversify and build the new Virginia economy. This operation has thrived in the region for decades, thanks to the local workforce, infrastructure and the commonwealth’s competitive business climate. We are proud to have this industry leader on Virginia’s corporate roster, and we thank Eastman for its continued investment.”

McAuliffe approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $110,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds. Eastman is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, according to the McAuliffe office release.

Performance Films is a part of Eastman’s Advanced Materials business segment. With 60 years of experience, Eastman says it is the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of high performance window and paint protection films that are used in automotive and architectural applications.

For more, go to www.eastman.com.

To learn more about Eastman window and paint protection films, visit www.llumar.com and www.suntekfilms.com.