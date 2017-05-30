Shaffron named App Power district manager

Webb had served as district manager for more than 20 years and had been on the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Shaffron is a native of McDowell County, W.Va. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1984 from West Virginia University. Shaffron began his career as an electrical engineer with Appalachian Power in 1985.

Shaffron worked in Oak Hill and Beckley, W.Va., from 1992 to 2000 as area supervisor and line superintendent before returning to Charleston, W.Va., as supervisor of Distribution Systems. Shaffron was promoted to Charleston District line superintendent in 2006 and worked in that capacity until his most recent promotion as Kingsport district manager. In this role, Shaffron will oversee distribution operations’ offices in Clintwood, Grundy, Tazewell, Lebanon and Glade Spring, Va., as well as the district headquarters office in Kingsport.

Shaffron and his wife, Ina, have three children.