Alpha lets go of West Virginia assets

ANR announced the divestment of a coal mining complex and a natural gas operation located in central West Virginia.

The coal producer emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

The Green Valley mining assets in Nicholas and Greenbrier Counties are being sold to Quinwood Coal Co. The divestiture includes the Number 1 preparation plant and related permits, which have been idle since the second quarter of 2014.

In addition to the coal mining complex, the New River Energy natural gas operation is being sold to Kinzer Drilling. The divestiture includes 120 producing natural gas wells in five counties.

ANR CEO David Stetson said the divestments represent another important step toward reducing Alpha’s footprint.

“With these significant divestitures, we will transfer 28 mining-related permits, reduce surety bonding by approximately $3.5 million, eliminate future reclamation spending at these sites, and further reduce our annual holding cost for inactive and idle properties by approximately $1.1 million,” Stetson said in a prepared release. “Additionally, $2.7 million in self bonding will be eliminated as part of these sales, which will assist ANR in meeting its obligations to the State of West Virginia.”

Stetson added, “As with previous divestitures, Alpha has been able to enter into agreements with third parties that have indicated a desire to restart these operations and restore many jobs to the local community.”

Stetson indicated that Alpha will continue to pursue sales of other non-strategic assets in the coming months. Terms of the transactions were not released.

ANR has offices in Kingsport, and Julian, W.Va., which support approximately 20 active mining operations.

