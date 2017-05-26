KPS Global completes expansion

The company said it has invested more than $1 million in the Tennessee facility, which increased in size by more than 70,000 square feet and in press capacity by 50 percent.

The additional square footage positions KPS Global to meet customer demand and ultimately reinforces its access to customers on the East Coast. The Industrial Park Road location has multiple manufacturing lines that create insulated panels for use in various applications from retail food displays to climate-controlled scientific chambers, each designed and manufactured to customer specifications.

“Given the strategic location of the Piney Flats facility in relation to our two other manufacturing facilities, it was natural to invest in the facility. The additional space gives us the capacity to meet growing demand,” noted Jack Bowling, CEO of KPS Global. “With the support of Sullivan County and NETWORKS, we’ve been able to invest in our people and facilities in Tennessee and position us for growth.”

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable noted: “It’s gratifying to see how quickly this expansion happened. ... Nothing makes a stronger statement about our county as a desirable business location than outstanding companies like KPS Global reinvesting here. It was a pleasure for the county to work with NETWORKS, TNECD, TVA, and, of course, the local and corporate leadership of KPS Global. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow here where Tennessee begins its business day.”

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project on May 18th.

“I am happy to see that KPS Global’s facility expansion in Sullivan County is officially completed,” Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “In December 2016, KPS Global announced plans to expand in Piney Flats and create 64 new jobs, and it is exciting that the company has finished its project and will continue to succeed in Tennessee and in Sullivan County.”

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, KPS Global is a privately held manufacturer of insulated panels.