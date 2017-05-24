ALDI expanding Kingsport location

But more importantly for shoppers, the discount grocery store will soon have additional space for more of your favorite products.

Earlier this year, ALDI announced a $1.6 billion plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores by 2020. The new store look aims to provide a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.

"Expansion is the best example of success — responding to consumer demand,” said Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming. “Clearly, ALDI is serving a specialty niche market that is growing in popularity.”

Though the Kingsport location has only been open a little more than two years, it has been pegged as one of the 1,300 stores up for renovation. On Monday, ALDI's obtained a $1 million permit from the Kingsport Building Department to add approximately 1,300 square feet of space to the building.

Once complete, the Kingsport location will be nearly 19,000 square feet.

“The store is scheduled to be remodeled this summer, and we can’t wait for the shoppers who know and love us in Kingsport, plus new fans, to experience the new look of ALDI,” said Thom Behtz, ALDI Jefferson Division Vice President. “We will be sure to share details about the anticipated close date, grand reopening date and festivities as they become available.”

In the last few years, ALDI has added a number of new product lines that have quickly become customer favorites, including the liveGfree brand of gluten-free foods, SimplyNature products and a full line of premium baby items under the Little Journey brand.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,” said Jason Hart, ALDI CEO. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, and we’ve also made a number of improvements to our products, such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our ALDI exclusive brand foods. But one thing that hasn’t changed is that our customers still save money on the groceries they buy the most.”

Today, ALDI serves more than 40 million customers each month, a nearly 60 percent increase since 2013. In addition to the $1.6 billion reinvestment plan, the company also has an accelerated growth plan to open 650 new stores across the United States.

By the end of 2018, ALDI expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores, bringing the ALDI difference to more than 45 million customers each month. As previously announced, ALDI will invest more than $3 billion to pay for land, facilities and equipment to open these new stores.

Headquartered in Germany, ALDI is a leading, low-price supermarket chain with more than 10,000 locations in 18 countries. In the United States, ALDI operates 1,600 stores in 35 states with locations in Kingsport, Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown.

For more information, visit www.aldi.us.