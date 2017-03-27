Heath's entrepreneur shop

Sync.Space, a 3,000-square-foot facility on East Sullivan Street, provides co-working space for entrepreneurs, artists and collaborators as well as corporate workspaces.

The old meat fridge is now a conference room. There are work stations called “hot desks.” There’s a media studio to do photos and videos. There’s also a hangout spot with barber chairs facing Sullivan Street.

There’s donated furniture, like desks from Alpha Natural Resources and a conference room table that came from AGC. A free parking lot is across the street.

The idea behind Sync.Space, said Founder Heath Guinn, is to sign up members and give them a 24/7 working space without having to run their business startup out of, say, Starbucks.

“Since I’ve been here, there are really some things connecting me as an entrepreneur and its activity,” Guinn said. “Just being in that vein of Kingsport led to want to start Sync.Space. I think that it’s time for something like this to be here. Kingsport is in a position for Sync.Space to do well.”

Sync.Space is yet another piece in Kingsport’s entrepreneur food chain. It’s partnering with the Kingsport Office of Small Business and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), run out of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. AccelNow, the region’s business accelerator operation, is also a partner, as is the Holston Business Development Center (HBDC), the city’s business incubator.

“For me as an entrepreneur, one thing that has always drawn me to Kingsport has been the fact that the leadership in the city and at the chamber is incredibly open and accessible for me,” Guinn said of the city’s business environment. “It’s helped my business be successful from the beginning. When I talk to entrepreneurs looking where to locate, that’s the one incentive Kingsport has over the Tri-Cities or even other areas … that’s one thing that will make this co-working space successful. That’s the type of people we have been in negotiation with.

“I think it also works well with some of the private businesses here. A lot of entrepreneurs now have really good ideas but they need the market where they can test their product or software. It’s a good opportunity for them to match up with private business in Kingsport. An example would be we have one member who has software and is in real estate and has a relationship with contractors and developers … that kind of connectivity is good for our members, existing business and the city.”

Kingsport is also into engineering by nature, Guinn pointed out.

“It’s part of our blood line,” he noted. “The cool thing about entrepreneurship is everything is online. Everything is connected through social media. Because of that, there is a lot of creativity and right-thinking people … if you can capture the artist’s side of entrepreneurship which exists everywhere … and put the two together, those things can work. That’s kind of the goal of this place.”

Guinn insisted he will keep the membership fees low.

“Once people are established they can rent bigger spaces,” he explained. “Co-working is the first step from the garage, basically. To keep that price low … otherwise they would be meeting in coffee shops.”

Guinn said he has about 10 members now and hasn’t yet held an official grand opening.

Keith Nakoff, HBDC’s director and an assistant director for AccelNow, said there was a “natural bridge” between Sync.Space and what the business incubator is doing.

“When people start to come and build these ideas and build these companies, it has more of a semi-permanent residence at HBDC so they’ve got an address and a finished office,” Nakoff said. “There’s a natural trend as a business grows and gains ground to need to have other space … that space is available at the incubator. They have zero to three years. The goal is to graduate companies out … with their legs underneath them to where they can support themselves … we’re trying to make it as easy to starting companies as we possibly can.”

Guinn noted KOSBE is one of the “natural first stops” in Kingsport for entrepreneurs.

KOSBE Executive Director Aundrea Wilcox, said Guinn, has been supplying referrals.

“Types of people who use co-working space are not retail. Typically, it’s professional services type businesses or technology,” Guinn observed. “The other thing I’m working with is Eastman (Chemical Co.). When Eastman recruits, they don’t know what to do with a trailing spouse. When they hire an engineer, typically it’s someone who’s married and they both come and are equally educated. One has a position. The other one doesn’t. We are going to open up a partnership with Eastman and other employers to give them programs and access to what we do to try to give those people opportunities to jump in. Eastman has been really receptive to that.”

Nakoff said Kingsport’s downtown has become more appealing in the last two years, while Guinn stressed workforce development has increased with the downtown Academic Village and Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

“Does that mean there’s a whole lot of nightlife? Maybe not,” Guinn joked.

For more about Sync.Space go to www. sync.space.com.

For more about AccelNow go to www.accelnow.com.

For more about HBDC go to www.holstonbusiness.hbdc.org.