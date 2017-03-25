logo

no avatar

Farmers and Miners names new CEO

Staff reports • Today at 3:00 PM

Beginning in April, Farmers & Miners Bank will have a new leader after it was announced on Friday the current President and CEO would step down.

Terry M Estep said he will be stepping down from his duties as CEO on April 1. He will remain president and continue in an active role with the bank. He has spent 37 years in management with the bank and anticipates having more time to spend with his five children and nine grandchildren, according to a press release.

Farmers & Miners Board of Directors has named Bill Sage as the bank's executive Vice President and CEO. Sage has been in banking for 26 years, 12 with Farmers and Miners, and is a Lee County native.

Recommended for You