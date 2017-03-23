Gate City to host free workshops on leadership, search engine optimization

The town will be hosting a leadership workshop and a search engine optimization (SEO) seminar on April 3. Both events are free, but an RSVP is required. Only the first 10 businesses to register for the SEO seminar will be allowed in due to limited seating.

Attendees will begin their morning at the Leadership Workshop. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be held in The Bridge meeting room at First Baptist Church, located at 307 E Jackson Street.

The first speaker of the day will be Eric Lane, the owner of Pal’s in Gate City. He will be presenting the Pal’s organization’s founding four principles and three keys to success. Topics include engaging employees, developing leaders and focusing on customers.

Once Lane is finished, the reins will be handed over to Andy Barnes, a certified John Maxwell speaker and teacher for the John Maxwell Team. He will make a presentation entitled “Motivation Gets You Going, But Discipline Keeps You Growing.” Topics presented will include: “Knowing Your Why in Life Will Keep You Growing,” “Embracing the Journey” and “Are You Goal Conscious or Growth Conscious?”

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the focus will shift to search engine optimization. Joe Bryant, owner of Small Biz Media, will help small business owners “Climb Mt. Google.”

He will provide information to owners about what SEO is and why it is important; talk about astonishing stats on how modern consumers find businesses and spend money; examine a few fundamental technical points to improve SEO; and how the right mix of creative and technical skills can help web pages climb in the rankings.

Topics to be presented include: “Why Content Is King and Vital to SEO,” “Appealing to Customers and the Googlebot” and “Learning What the SEO Chain Is and Why Owners Should Care.”

To attend the leadership workshop, please RSVP to townmanager@mygatecity.com or call (276) 386-3831 by March 31. To register for the SEO workshop, visit http://smallbizmedia.net/area-workshop-and-event-registration.