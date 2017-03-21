Airport, agencies practice 'Alert 3'

Tri-Cities Airport’s federally-mandated emergency drill on Tuesday featured a smoking school bus that was supposed to represent a wrecked plane fuselage and “moulaged” high school students making fake screams while looking at their smart phones.

The scenario was this: At about 9:45 a.m., a 50-seat regional jet en route to the airport crash lands when its landing gear collapses. The Air Traffic Control Tower calls an “Alert 3.” Airport public safety officers respond and call for first responders. Several people have been ejected from the aircraft. Injuries range from minor cuts and scrapes to serious trauma with some fatalities.

While there was coffee and hot chocolate at this simulated emergency response, the event gave 16 mutual aid agencies a chance to get familiar with the airport and its access points.

“We are working with area police, fire and rescue to take care of the scene,” Airport spokeswoman Kristi Haulsee explained. “It’s very important that all our agencies know the airport well … so they can have practice time and how we work together.”

No one could recall a commercial passenger flight crashing at the airport in the past, but there was one small aircraft that crashed, resulting in two deaths, according to Airport Public Safety Chief Steve Terry.

During the exercise, airport firefighters were first on the scene followed by first responders who triaged the students. Mannequins were used to represent fatalities. The triaged students were sent to a hospital staging area in nearby private hangar where boxed lunches awaited them.

The airport remained open during the exercise held outside the Air Cargo Center on the south airfield.

For more go to www.triflight.com.