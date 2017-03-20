Exide to resume Bristol operations

Those operations, the company said in a release, are expected to begin in September 2017 and create approximately 40 new jobs, with the intention to add additional shifts as customer demand increases.

Exide operated in Bristol from 1994 to 2013, manufacturing and forming batteries for major transportation industry customers.

Upon restart, Exide said its Bristol operation will be used exclusively for the formation of transportation batteries.

“Any associated air emissions will be controlled in strict compliance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations,” the company said in a prepared release. “If the formation room operations recommence, the Bristol facility will be permitted under oversight by the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation’s Air Division. Protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees and the people in the communities in which we operate and live is a clear Exide priority. New Exide leadership has established robust Environmental, Health, and Safety processes and management that meet or exceed requirements of national, state and/or local laws and regulations.”

The Milton, Ga.-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2013. Its reorganization plan was approved in March 2015, and the 128-year-old company emerged from Chapter 11 in April 2015..

For more go to www.exide.com.