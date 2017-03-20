Berry's Pharmacy on the move to bigger, better location

"This..." Berry said with a sweep of his arm, amid remodeling work inside the building earlier this month, "... makes me so happy and excited. Did you see my office yet? It's right in there and it's my first real office in all these years. Being able to sit in there and talk and catch up with friends and customers is going to be a wonderful thing."

Berry, his family - including granddaughter Jessica Bingham, who has been working behind the Berry's counter while studying pre-pharmacy in college - and the staff at Berry's Pharmacy couldn't be happier about all the changes. Especially the expanded and improved customer services the new location will make possible.

Berry's Pharmacy is moving soon to the corner of Clinchfield and West Center streets - 460 W. Center, to be exact. They bought the building from its last tenant, the Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union. Old-timers, however, will remember it as once being home to The Texas Steer restaurant.

If you're a fan of Berry's collection of drugstore, automobile, local history memorabilia and other antiques, don't worry. Many of the items will be incorporated into the decor of the new store.

"This is a great location," Berry said. "I think our customers are going to love it as soon as they pull into the parking lot and see how much easier it is to navigate and how many more spaces there are. And we're delighted to be here so near the Farmers Market and the Carousel, as well as the (Kingsport) Chamber (of Commerce), the (Kingsport City Schools) central office and all the medical offices in the Press Building."

Berry also noted plans for a new apartment complex a couple of blocks away on the old "Supermarket Row."

"There's so much going on in Downtown Kingsport and we're glad to become a part of it," Berry said. "We considered several potential properties and decided this one was the best option to best serve our loyal customers. It's our customers, some who've been with us through several generations of their own families, who've grown our business to this point - to the point we needed to expand to provide additional services, while continuing to give them the personal service they deserve and expect."

It's less than a 2.5-mile move for Berry's. But the amenities of the new store will make it leaps and bounds ahead of the current location at 1717 Fort Henry Drive.

As Berry said, parking is ample. And the property has five access/exit points, including from or to West Center, Clinchfield, and an alley behind the property that connects Clinchfield to Revere Street near the U.S Post Office and Pal's.

The new store's design will feature not only the office Berry will greet customers from, but also a cozy waiting area with comfortable seating and space for more retail than currently offered.

One of the biggest additions will be the availability of a drive-thru window for drop-offs and pick-ups. Another sure-to-be-popular addition: limited home delivery.

And if you need an ATM, you're covered. Applachian Community Federal Credit Union's drive-up ATM will continue to operate in the last lane of the building's drive-thru area.

The projected move date is within the next couple of months. Until then, the Berry's pharmacy family - including pharmacist Carrie Sweet - will continue to serve you at 1717 Fort Henry Drive. You can reach them by phone at 423-247-3124. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.