Airport to hold emergency drill

Not.

Still, that is the scenario for an emergency drill to be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

It is a federally mandated exercise designed to promote the airport’s emergency preparedness, test its emergency operation plan and coordinate first responders.

The disaster scenario, which will happen on the southside airfield, calls for several people to be ejected from the aircraft with injuries ranging from minor cuts to serious trauma with some fatalities.

If an actual emergency occurs, the exercise will be canceled or placed on hold, depending upon the situation, according to an airport advisory.

The airport will remain open and operational during the exercise.

For more go to www.triflight.com.