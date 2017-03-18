InCider Taproom now open on Fort Henry Drive

The expansive taproom located at 2645 Fort Henry Drive features a 28-foot handcrafted maple bar and 20 taps of Gypsy’s large collection of ciders, plus a few local guest taps.

“The name ‘Gypsy’ means something to us. It’s more than just craft cider. It’s a mantra of living each day ready for adventure and new experiences. We want visitors to get a taste of that — literally and figuratively,” Aaron Carson, owner of Gypsy Circus, said in a news release.

To go with its lineup of beverages, Gypsy also offered free retro video game stations with Nintendo, Atari and more. The taproom will also host a rotating artists exhibit. Their first featured artist is Kingsport native Lucy Cleek.

Gypsy Circus opened in April 2016, and its products are now available at stores in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Nashville.

“Kingsport is so supportive of small businesses and the city, and its people have welcomed and supported us,” said Carson.

In addition to the InCider Taproom, the OutCider Taproom — which opened last summer — will be open again later this spring.

The taproom is open Friday through Sunday.

For more information, go to www.gypsycircuscider.com.