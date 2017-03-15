NETAR: February home sales down slightly

After 21 straight months of year-over-year increases, NETAR reported closings were down last month. So were the average sales price and inventory.

The NETAR Trends Report shows there were 336 closings on single-family homes in the 11-county region it monitors. That’s 11 fewer than in February last year and 27 fewer than in December. The average sales price of $148,663 was $6,226 less than last year and down $4,032 from December’s average.

NETAR President Eric Kistner doesn’t see February’s market news as something to be concerned about.

“There are some purely mechanical reasons for the slight decline. But it’s also a wake-up call that record sales levels like we’ve seen for the past year-and-a-half won’t last forever. At some point, the market stabilizes,” he said in a news release.

Kistner said the primary reason for fewer closings last month was a larger than normal number of pending sales that didn’t move to the closing table during the shortest month of the year.

“And one month doesn’t make a trend,” Kistner said.

NETAR said new pending sales were 35 percent better than last year. Pending sales are accepted offers that typically move to closing in a month to six weeks, and there were a little over 1,000 of them in February.

“There are also a couple of other positive key indicators,” he added. “Total active listings remain below last year’s level, but the inventory picture is improving as we approach the spring buying and selling season.”

NETAR noted the market has 6.9 months of inventory.

“That’s lower than last year, but the highest it has been since May,” said Kistner.

Months of inventory is the time it would take to exhaust all inventory at the current month’s sales rate.

Closings on condominium sales last month totaled 35, seven more than last year. The average sales price was $122,880, $18,253 better than last year’s average.

The average time on the market for both single-family and condo sales last month was 167 days.

For more go to www.netar.us.