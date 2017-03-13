Eastman also recruits

Costa, at last Tuesday’s Regional Leaders Breakfast, disclosed the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical company is trying to convince a Chinese company to locate here.

“We’re pitching Tennessee and pitching this region as a place where they should put their plant,” Costa told about 200 business leaders and elected officials at the breakfast. “If they do that, it would be fantastic … it would be introducing some of our products … it’s not the key reason they are doing it, but they like Tennessee. The state is very pro-growth, with a good tax structure, a right-to-work state, etc. As you might imagine, a Chinese company thinks about labor. It’s very interested in this kind of location.”

Asia Pacific accounted for $2.1 billion of the company’s $9 billion in 2016 revenue, according to Eastman, which runs a number of manufacturing sites in China.

“The Chinese are exceptionally good at copying what we do. One of my favorite competitors is Decent Plastics,” Costa quipped. “They’re not great plastics, but they’re decent. I’m waiting for the good enough plastics ... what makes America great is innovation ... in China the desire for everything made in America is tremendous. They don’t trust anything made in their own country.”

Tuesday’s annual breakfast, sponsored and hosted by Eastman, gives the company an opportunity to update the region about where it is headed both from a strategic and financial standpoint.

“Fifty five percent of our revenue is outside the United States,” Costa noted. “We’re one of the largest exporters in this country ... even though we are global, we are a made in America company for sure.”

But the breakfast also gives Eastman a bully pulpit to give leaders direction about where the region should be headed.

Costa also reminded them that Eastman’s year-old 296,000-square-foot Corporate Business Center (CBC) — the centerpiece of the company’s $1.6 billion “Project Inspire” initiative — was built with regional materials.

“We are focused on made in America, made in Tennessee, services in this building were from Tennessee,” he stressed. “I think it’s important to support the community where you can.”

Costa continued his economic development pitch this way: “More broadly, in how we collaborate on the small business side, we have to figure out how we continue to attract business to this area. That’s the challenge we all face collectively, right? So how do we put together compelling packages economically … is what we need to work on. When people come to Tennessee, it’s drawing a lot of business from other states. They have choices. They can come here, they can go to Nashville, Chattanooga, Memphis. So how do we make ourselves a more attractive destination? That’s a huge opportunity for us, because we haven’t done as much of that as I think we can do.”

Costa emphasized the Tri-Cities have to work together in economic development.

“Any one city, frankly, doesn’t have the scale by itself to be compelling,” he observed. “As a region, I think we can be very compelling. We have to have a regional mentality about this. I have felt strongly about that since the time I came into this job.

“No matter where the plant goes, we all win. There’s a huge multiplier effect … for every job we create, we probably create about 10 jobs in small business and services that surround us … we need to pick up the pace.”

Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company’s market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction and consumables. The company employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and more than 6,000 in Kingsport.

For more, go to www.eastman.com.