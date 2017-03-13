MRFM's Dr. Monika Karakattu 'bewitched by the southern charm'

An Indian by birth, Dr. Monika comes from a land which in the core of its culture beholds “Be one for whom the guest is God” as its raison d’être. It’s this cultural comparability that draws in a kinship towards Kingsport for Dr. Monika after having practiced in Lee County, Va., as well.

She attained pre-med and medical degrees from the esteemed Grant Medical College in the multi-faceted city of Mumbai. Dr. Monika completed her residency from East Tennessee State University Bristol Family Practice in 2011.

This highly-accomplished doctor, in addition to being a discernible congregant at St. Dominic Catholic Church, is also a recipient of the “100 Percent Child Immunization” award from the State of Virginia. She is a member of the American Association of Family Physicians (AAFP) and the American Medical Association (AMA). What’s more is that for all you commercial drivers out there, the good doctor also provides D.O.T. physicals for C.D.L. licenses. This is in addition to being licensed to provide Botox injections from American Association of Facial Aesthetics.

Dr. Monika is married to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Sajin Karakattu, an ER doctor at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. They are the proud parents of two vivacious kids - Neil and Naisha. Little Naisha is a pupil at St. Dominic Catholic Church where Dr. Monika partakes in all the parental programs.

“There’s an old saying ‘In the south, there are no strangers just friends we haven’t met yet.’ I love it that it takes 30 minutes to say goodbye here. And most of all, as a doctor, I love it that my patients become part of my family sooner than later,” she states.

Dr. Monika is quite the linguist with a proficiency in over four languages. In her spare time, she enjoys movies, traveling and most of all spending time with the family. She’s looking forward to devoting herself to the good people of Kingsport, meeting all their medical needs, providing a friendly ear and ensconcing herself into this new family of patients.

Mountain Region Family Medicine (MRFM) is now celebrating its 22nd year of providing outstanding family medicine services to patients in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area. Dr. Bruce Vincent, MRFM president said “we are excited to have a physician of Dr. Karakattu’s caliber join Mountain Region Family Medicine. We know she will be a welcome addition to the excellent physicians and staff at Mountain Region Family Medicine and will provide the high quality, compassionate care Mountain Region Family Medicine is known for.”

For more information about MRFM, visit their website at www.mrfm.net or call 423-230-2100.