Brim's wins bidding for Pure Foods assets

“The physical plant is owned by KEDB (the Kingsport Economic Development Board) and is not part of the bid; for the most part, they bought the equipment (and product line/intellectual property),” Walker noted in an email.

The 88,000-square-foot manufacturing facility was to produce nutrient-dense and reduced-fat snack foods for distribution in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Walker, the city of Kingsport, the state of Tennessee, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and KEDB collaborated to put a deal together so Pure Foods could get up and running. Pure Foods President and CEO John Frostad said it took three years to finalize the deal.

Pure Foods said it had $22 million invested in the grounds, equipment and facility when it opened in January 2016. Over a five-year span, the company expected to hire as many as 275 employees.

Last October, however, Frostad announced a temporary shutdown of operations to restructure the business.

Then came a January Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, and Frostad announced the company’s assets were up for sale.

Brim’s has been in business since 1979, according to its website.

“We now produce Pork Rinds, Cracklins, Cheese Puffs, Cheese Curls, Hot Cheese Curls, Hot and Bacon Cheddar Fries, Butter, Cheese, Hot and White Cheddar Popcorn, and Butter and Cheese Hulless Corn Pops,” says the website. “We distribute Potato Chips, Tortilla Chips, and other quality snack food items; all in the Brim’s label. Brim’s branded products are sold throughout the Southeast.”

KEDB hasn’t yet entered into a formal agreement with Brim’s concerning the building, Walker said.

“We did meet with them prior to their bidding on Pure Foods with the bankruptcy court,” Walker stressed. “For obvious reasons, they needed to know (in broad terms) what type of price, lease-to-purchase options, terms, and all that KEDB would be willing to work out if they were the successful bidder.”

Walker said NETWORKS had also talked to the two other companies that made bids.