New movie operator coming to Kingsport Town Center

NCG Cinemas will take the place of Frank Theaters that is closing on April 30th. The new operators will immediately begin work to upgrade the existing theater in conjunction with the full Mall renovation expected to begin in June, according to a release.

“The cinema is an important part of the Kingsport Town Center and we are thrilled to be immediately moving forward with NCG Cinemas. They are a fabulous operator and are investing in the space to make the improvements needed to provide a first class movie going experience for this community. We look forward to the transition as it is a step in the right direction for this Mall,” said Ky Widener, senior vice president of leasing for Hull Property Group, based in Augusta, Ga.

The new theater will feature an upgraded and expanded lobby, new fixtures, improved signage and a grand entrance that welcomes customers to the new theater and renovated Mall. Work on the theater is expected to take 8-12 weeks with a target opening date in July.

“The lease has been fully executed and the architects are generating plans so work can begin on May 1st,”said Rob Johnson, head of construction for Hull Property Group. “The theater improvements will tie to the larger Mall renovation and the end result will be a place that customers enjoy and the community is proud of.”

Hull Property Group purchased the Kingsport Town Center, also known as the Fort Henry Mall, in June 2016 and has worked closely with local leadership to create a plan to revitalize the Mall. Renovation plans include exterior and interior improvements such as new carpet, paint, lights, signage and branding. Mall renovations are expected to be completed this fall.

“Together with the City of Kingsport we have made a commitment to not let this Mall fail. We have built a consensus on what this Mall can and should be and we have worked diligently together to determine how we can bring that vision to life. We know the community wants more shopping and dining options. Building a strong framework of tenants and creating an aesthetically pleasing shopping environment is important in this process,” said John Mulherin, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for Hull Property Group. “NCG Cinemas is the first of many exciting announcements to come and we are looking forward to seeing the improvements come to life over the next few months.”

For more about Hull go to www.hullpg.com.

For more about NCG Cinemas go to https://ncgmovies.com/