KEDB working to unload old glass plant site

The KEDB approved a resolution authorizing Chairman Bill Dudney to negotiate a two to three year lease deal for the three-acre property with an option to purchase.

The company Dudney is talking to was not identified.

“What we are attempting to do as a board is to find a permanent resolution for the disposition of that property,” Dudney said after the KEDB meeting. “That involves either leasing it to someone or selling it to someone. The potential company we’re negotiating with presently is interested in a lease/purchase. … That is our desire as a board.”

The property is on Lincoln Street adjacent to the Tennessee operations of Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.

In 2015, Eastman purchased the former AGC office property adjacent to the glass plant site. The purchase included 26 acres of land with a walking trail, two office buildings with associated parking, and the former First Kingsport Credit Union building. Eastman planned to use the property to supplement its Corporate Business Center Campus, according to Eastman spokesman Brad Lifford.

EnviraGlass had taken over the former Heritage Glass assets in the spring of 2016 and was attempting to take on the solar glass market but shut down operations last fall. Dudney said EnviraGlass had expected a third party investor, but that person didn’t come through. KEDB owns the land and buildings and had leased the Lincoln Street site.

The glass plant had shut down in 2015 after Heritage Glass officials admitted the company had difficulty recapitalizing while continuing operations.

Company assets — everything from forklifts to pipe wrenches — were auctioned in January to about 70 onsite registered bidders and 200 online bidders.

The plant began during the World War I years as Edgewood Arsenal and produced bromobenzl-cyanide, a propellant in artillery shells. After the war, the plant closed and was reopened by Corning Glass in the 1920s and began producing pyrex glass. AFG and AGC also had run the glass plant over the years.