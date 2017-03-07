Costa: Eastman will stay on innovation path

“The average ownership of stock is one year,” Costa told the group. “When you have investors who only care about what you’re going to do this year … if they pound you into submission to cut costs, buy back stock this quarter, this year instead of being around three to five years from now, that creates a problem. … The good news for us is despite this complexity, we are so far resisting this pressure. We are on a journey to turn our company into a specialty company.”

The Kingsport-based global specialty chemical company did not see a seventh straight year of earnings growth in 2016 and admitted its headwinds included an uncertain global economy, stronger dollar and volatile raw material and energy prices.

“That was a bit of a wake up call,” Costa said of 2016.

Still, Costa noted Eastman generated more than $900 million in free cash flow and returned more than $400 million to stockholders in dividends and share repurchases during the year.

America’s and Eastman’s challenge, said Costa, is innovation and staying ahead of the rest of the world.

“If we’re not innovating and generating products, we can’t expect to stay ahead of the Chinese,” he observed.

Costa also showcased a number of products the company is developing for several markets, including transportation, and health and wellness. Those products include Tritan in medical device applications and Crystex in tire development. Tritan production is being expanded in Kingsport.

Costa insisted Eastman’s innovation pipeline is the strongest in the company’s history and is essential to its long-term success.

“The incredible success we are having in our innovation platforms gives me confidence that we can successfully transform to a specialty chemical company and deliver long-term, sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders,” said Costa. “That means that we can continue to give back to our local communities and provide high-quality jobs today and for future generations.”

Eastman has to find a way to win with its people, Costa concluded.

“Why I joined Eastman was actually the people. … At the end of the day, I’ve actually seen a lot of companies before Eastman. … The reason I ended up here is it was an organization, a group of people that when they had a strategy, they would execute,” Costa noted. “What’s unique about Eastman is people show up every day wanting to see the company succeed.”

When asked for his observations on President Trump’s new administration, Costa responded he is cautiously optimistic.

“For the first time ever, we have a genuine pro-growth agenda being led by people who actually ran businesses … a shocking idea,” Costa said. “If you look at action, not words, the White House is trying to drive, for the most part, smart things. Their top three priorities, by far, are tax reform, reduced regulation and infrastructure. … They are stuck dealing with health care first because health care is such a disaster.”