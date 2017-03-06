Sunday wine?

Now he wants to go a step further.

Smith, the president and CEO of K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., which is Food City’s parent company, fought eight years for the legal sale of wine in his Tennessee supermarkets.

The battle was primarily between the Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retailers Association, which represents liquor stores, and the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

Smith’s side finally won that legislative battle, with lawful wine sales beginning last July, but that didn’t include selling wine on Sundays or holidays.

Smith is today getting behind a new legislative initiative that would align wine sales with beer sales at the local level.

“Two years ago we were fortunate enough to get a wine bill passed in Tennessee, and the reason we got that wine bill passed was consumers spoke their mind from Memphis to Mountain City,” Smith said. “They wanted to be able to have wine in a supermarket. The legislators allowed referendums to be held in these communities to have people vote. All 78 of them said they wanted wine in their localities. The one thing that was a quirk in the bill was that the hours that wine could be sold were limited to the hours that a package store was open, which excluded Sunday and certain holidays. What we’re proposing is to equalize the hours wine can be sold to those hours that beer can be sold in a particular community … That would not preclude a liquor store from being open on Sunday or on these holidays to better serve their consumers.”

The initiative is sponsored in the state Senate by Murfreesboro Republican Bill Ketron, who also sponsored the wine-in-grocery-stores (WIGS) bill that became law.

“This is not only a convenience issue for consumers but for retail stores that would like to be open and make sales,” Ketron said. “Government should not be in the business of regulating a private company’s right to open on the days it sees fit. If a business wants to open seven days a week and provide a service or product to its customers, then the state should not interfere and let the free market decide.”

Bill advocates point out Tennessee is only one of 12 states that prohibit seven-day wine sales. Tennessee borders eight states, and current law encourages Tennesseans to drive over the border to purchase spirits and wine in Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia and Arkansas, which leads to the loss of sales tax dollars that should be spent here, they say.

But state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, indicates Ketron’s bill faces headwinds in the state House. The legislation is expected to face its first test in the House State Government Subcommittee, with Hulsey being one of its five members.

“I’m not positive it’s going to pass the subcommittee,” Hulsey said of the bill. “My big issue with it is there are 600 small business package stores in this state, and almost every one of them has taken a 30 to 40 percent revenue hit when WIGS went in.”

Hulsey said his so-called “wrestling match” with the bill is the agreement that was hammered out between the package stores and grocers pulled Sunday sales off the table.

“What I’m trying to do is make sure at the end of the day that everybody abides by the agreement they had so these (package) stores can get their feet back under them,” Hulsey stressed. “They need some time to do that … The state has regulated them into the ground. They need some room to survive, and Sunday sales is not going to help them. The (package) stores aren’t open on Sunday.”

Smith, however, argues the sale of wine in supermarkets has increased tax revenues for the state of Tennessee and exceeded his revenue expectations.

“We learned a long time ago from being in the service industry that you better be open when the customer wants to shop,” he noted. “Sunday is our second best day of the week in sales. That is a day precluded from the sale of wine. New Year’s Eve this year falls on a Sunday. So we would go two days without being able to sell wine, two days very important to people to ring in the new year.”

For more go to www.capitol.tn.gov. The bill’s number is SB 947.