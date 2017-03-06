Brookside Pharmacy: Where patients are like family members

“Our patients are like family to us,” Cody said. “We know each of them by name. And we take pride in getting to know them on all levels. We provide our personalized attention and feel it is our responsibility to take care of our community and our neighbors. We take this job very seriously.”

Part of what allows patients to experience a bond with the staff at Brookside is that most have been trading with the store for years. Working alongside Cody at Brookside are three pharmacists, including Dr. Marion Crowell, Dr. Mandie Metzger and Dr. Paige Overton, who is also the pharmacy’s manager. These three pharmacists have more than 100 years of combined experience in the field. Dr. Crowell was the Bowl of Hygea award winner in 2012. This award recognizes pharmacists with outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities and is one of the most prestigious awards in pharmacy practice. The store employs three certified technicians as well, including Cody, and two pharmacy technicians who also serve as store cashiers.

“I love my job,” Cody said. “I like people and talking to them about how to take their medicines properly and what to expect as they move forward with their treatment. I have been coming to this pharmacy for a long time. My family traded here when I was a young child.”

The full-service pharmacy, in business locally for 30 years, was originally owned by Dr. Chuck McCort until his retirement in 2011. At that time, Dr. McCort sold the business to Boone Drug and Health Care out of Boone, N.C. Boone Drug has been in business since 1919, and owns 17 pharmacies, primarily in North Carolina. Brookside Discount Pharmacy is a Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a designation which ranks it highest in customer satisfaction with chain drugstore pharmacies, according to J.D. Power.

Brookside Pharmacy has been in its current location behind the McDonald’s on East Stone Drive in Kingsport for more than 25 years. The pharmacy has a drive-through pick-up service and delivers locally for free. In addition to pharmaceutical needs, Brookside also offers household items, health and beauty products, home decor, greeting cards, and fax and copy services.

“Many people think that the chain pharmacies offer cheaper pricing, but that’s not always the case,” Cody said. “Most often the independent pharmacies are less expensive.”

Cody explained that Brookside sometimes has Buy One, Get One (BOGO) package sales and will match competitor’s prices on most medications.

The pharmacy also has its own Prescription Savings Club that applies to approximately 200 generic medications. Once a patient signs up, a 30-day supply of medicine costs $3.99, and a 90-day supply costs $9.99. And if a club participant is traveling and becomes ill and needs a prescription refilled, they can receive the same benefits by simply showing their card at another Good Neighbor Pharmacy.

Brookside Pharmacy accepts most major insurance plans.

Brookside Discount Pharmacy’s business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The pharmacy is located at 1901 Brookside Drive, Suite 106, in Kingsport. For more information about Brookside Pharmacy, call 423-246-2424 or visit either www.boonedrug.com or www.mygnp.com.