I Love Books: Where natural products bring life to the sidelines

Real honey is composed of only nectar and pollen, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Organic means no herbicides or pesticides have been used on the plant sources; raw honey simply means the honey has not been heated or pasturized which can kill the pollen that dies at 118 degrees; local honey means honey that has been produced within about 75 miles of the consumer.

Our three most popular local honeys are Sourwood, Blackberry and Wildflower; the names are derived from the most common plant sources where the bees collect the nectar and pollen. Of nearly 300 different kinds of honey produced in the U.S., Sourwood is the most popular – I call it “butter biscuit honey.” Our honey comes from Ellis Farms in Kingsport and Strange Honey Farm in Del Rio near Newport. We have a frequent shopper “Honey Card” that rewards you with free honey after five purchases. We also have pure “bee pollen” to help with those severe allergies.

I Love Books carries local jams and fruit butters from Ellis Farms and from Das Jam Haus in Limestone. Our sorghum molasses comes from the Amish community in Delano, Tenn. So, come and see us for your locally-and regionally-produced honey, jams, molasses and fruit butters.

Although we have relationships with nearly a hundred tea companies, Octavia Teas from Chicago is the best tea I've ever located and is our best seller. We deal with a lot of tea companies with factories and offices around the world - from these we select the best quality of teas for our local customers. We have a “tea card” that offers free samples monthly to our regular tea customers. Ask for one.

Our Spring Health Kit includes our most useful books on healthy living - using organic honey, organic herbs, organic spices and organic vinegar.

We can't let this time pass without more on Kingsport's Centennial – March 2 was the actual 100th anniversary of modern Kingsport. We continue to promote Vince Staten's “UnConventional History of Kingsport” along with Brianne Wright's “On This Day in Kingsport History.” For a limited time, when you buy 'UnConventional,' you can get $5 off 'On This Day.'

I Love Books has a variety of scarce books on Kingport and its history including “The Battle of Kingsport,” “Wings over Kingsport,” Margaret Wolfe's “Kingsport, Tennessee,” the Images of America series on “Kingsport” and “Downtown Kingsport,” the various Rotary Club Kingsport books from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s; and the original Kingsport history, “Kingsport: A Romance of Industry,” written by Howard Long in 1928 and dedicated to “my friend and counsellor J. Fred Johnson.”

2017 is our 50th anniversary selling books in Kingsport. I Love Books Bookstore is located on the upper level of Kingsport Town Center (Fort Henry Mall) near JCPenney.