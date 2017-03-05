Holston Electric wants to know if members would support broadband

Public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and HEC spokesperson Michelle Simpson told the Times-News that as of Friday she had already received more than 1,700 RSVP’s.

It’s a particularly hot topic in Hawkins County, which has a several rural communities that don’t have access to cable TV and Internet services.

And in the case of Surgoinsville area residents, the sole provider (Middle Tennessee Broadband, formerly known as Small Town Cable) has been criticized for years by its customers with claims of unreliable service and frequent outages.

Legislation being considered by the Tennessee General Assembly would not only allow electric cooperatives to begin offering broadband to its members, but it would also provide $45 million in state funding over three years for providers like HEC to expand broadband capabilities throughout their infrastructure.

The Tuesday meeting at St. Clair Elementary School is full, but there is still room for the Wednesday session at the HEC auditorium in Rogersville and the Thursday meeting at Surgoinsville Middle School. All meetings will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Part of the purpose of the meetings is to survey members to determine how many already have access to broadband and if their existing service is adequate to meet their needs.

HEC also wants to gather information about who doesn’t have access to broadband and if they would subscribe if HEC provided the service.

“The purpose of these meetings is to give our members an update on the state of the cooperative and the state of broadband,” Simpson said. “We have been, even before we scheduled these meetings, inundated by people asking if this was a business we were going to go in to. So we’re going to give members an update on where broadband stands in the industry, among cooperatives nationwide, and the Tennessee legislation and try to address the challenges and opportunities ahead in possibly pursuing broadband.”

She added, “The legislation should be voted on within the next week or two. We have spoken directly to our representatives, and we know their stance is supportive.”

HEC is already installing fiberoptic cable throughout its system to improve data communications between substations. Simpson noted, however, that the new fiberoptic trunk line will have ample capacity to support broadband service for members if they want it.

But it’s a big investment, and there would have to be enough support among members to make the service financially feasible in order for HEC to pursue it.

Based on the RSVP's, Simpson said there is quite a bit of interest.

“As we speak (Friday afternoon), we already have 1,744 RSVP’s combined for the three meetings,” Simpson said. “It’s a little overwhelming. Our target was 300 combined.

“About 35 percent of our membership doesn’t have access to a cable TV provider. We have about 25,000 residential members, and based on our current information, about 9,000 don’t have cable access.”

Members are asked to bring a canned food item to their meeting to support the Of One Accord ministries food pantry. Dinner will be served, and all members who attend will receive a $10 credit on their bill and a gift.