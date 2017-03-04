Commission appoints 'extremely high calibre individual' to Hawkins IDB

ROGERSVILLE - With Hawkins County's unemployment rate hovering around 6.5 percent, newly appointed Industrial Development Board member Robbie Helton said Monday he not only wants more jobs in the county, he wants better jobs in the county.

Helton, who works as a senior manager at U.S. Nitrogen in Greeneville, was approved by a Hawkins County Commission vote of 19-0 as the 14th member of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.

Prior to Helton's appointment the commission also voted to increase the number of IDB members from 13 to 14.

Helton's appointment was recommended by Commissioner John Metz, who chairs the commission's Industrial Committee.

IDB members volunteer their time and aren't compensated.

The only debate on the issue Monday was on whether it was necessary for the IDB to increase from 13 to 14.

The increase to 14 was originally recommended for the purpose of accommodating Helton's appointment.

It was revealed during Monday's meeting, however, there may soon be a new vacancy on the IDB due to one current member now residing outside the county.

State law requires IDB members are to live in the county they serve. Metz noted that longtime IDB member Terry Glass currently has his primary residence in Hamblen County

"I believe that will be addressed by the (IDB) Board of Directors," Metz told the commission.

At one time, however, the IDB had 15 members and reduced it to 13 several years ago due to high absenteeism and the difficulty of reaching a quorum at meetings.

Currently attendance is no longer an issue.

Commissioner Dawson Fields asked if it would be possible to hold off on Helton's appointment until the Terry Glass situation is resolved. Fields noted that it would be better to have an odd number on the IBD to avoid the need for tiebreaker votes by the chairman.

County Mayor Melville Bailey noted that the IDB had already voted to increase to 14.

"If it's up to them, why are we voting on it," Fields asked.

Metz said the driving force behind the membership expansion is to get Helton on the Board. Metz said Helton is "an extremely high calibre individual" with industrial experience, engineering, environmental experience, with state contacts.

"He is a huge asset, and could be a great asset for the county," Metz said. "That's why this is happening. I've begged, borrowed and stole to get the opportunity to place him on that board. ... I know what opportunities he will bring to the table.

The only commissioner who didn't vote for Helton was Jeff Barrett who abstained.

Prior to the vote Helton told the commission he's had an interest in economic development for many year.

"There's not much of a better place to want to raise your kids than an area like this," Helton said. "I'd like to see them have good jobs in the future and not graduate college and move on 300 miles away. Jobs I this area are very important to me, and that's what I want to bring to the board. Contact that I have between here and Nashville, and focus on anything we can do at Phipps Bend, or the area as a whole."

In other business Monday the commission:

* Approved a resolution asking the Tennessee General Assembly to approve the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act in order to increase broadband Internet accessibility in state.

* Heard a report from Commissioner Michael Herrell that he was withdrawing his resolution seeking a Hiring freeze in all county departments that are funded through the general fund.

* Heard a report from Rogersville Senior Citizens Center director Carolyn Browning that she received a new van. She said the van was awarded to the senior center through the "Community Foundation" in Middle Tennessee and was at no cost to Hawkins County taxpayers.