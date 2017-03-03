DKA ushers in busy spring in Downtown Kingsport

The P.E.A.K. Galaxy Gala will take place from 7 to 11 p.m., March 4, at The Social, 240 E. Main Street. Lasers, 3-D printing, delicious hors d’oeuvres and cash bar with futuristic cocktails will highlight this event. Advanced tickets for members and potential members are available at www.ypkingsport.com. P.E.A.K. (Professionals Engaged in Advancing Kingsport) is an organization for recruiting, retaining and refining Kingsport’s young professionals.

Who is the Funniest Person in the Tri-Cities? Prepare for raucous laughter to find out at this exciting entertainment event to be held at 8 p.m., March 11, at The Social at 240 E. Main St. Up to 10 funny comedians will compete for three minutes each in an “American Idol” style format. Three judges, including celebrity judge Shuli Egar from “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Jay Thomas Show” on Sirius XM, will critique the comedians. The audience will decide the winner by text-message voting and the winner will receive a cash prize and opening spot for a future East Tennessee (ETN) Comedy event. Event creators recognize that there are many talented funny people in the Tri-Cities and hope this event will establish the area as a comedy hub attracting A-list comedians. There will be door prizes, and The Beer Run and Sleepy Owl Brewery will have craft beers on tap for those 21 and older. Minimum age to enter the venue is 18. To register as a comedian or buy tickets, go to www.etncomedy.com. Proceeds from the event are pledged to the State Theatre project for renovation into a 700-seat venue.

Fine arts and crafts will be the highlight of the 2017 National Carousel Fine Craft Show, March 24-26, at the Farmers Market. There will be a variety of beautiful arts and crafts with a Preview Party on Friday night and a show and sale on Saturday and Sunday. Demonstrations, talks, a glass-blowing exhibition and a juried art competition with cash prizes will also be featured. For tickets and more information, call 423-392-8414 or go to www.engagekingsport.com.

Other spring events in Downtown Kingsport include the First Thursday Sip & Stroll events on April 6 and May 4, featuring various activities and beverage samplings as well as entertainment at Downtown Kingsport businesses. Also be sure to look for the Farmers Market spring opening.

Downtown Kingsport offers a wide variety of unique shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport.

“We give small businesses strength acting as their concierge - providing business services, meeting space, cooperative advertising, events and activities,” said DKA executive director Sherri Mosley.

For more information, call 423-246-6550 or visit the DKA website.