Gazebo Party and Gift Shop serves up candy-making classes for Easter

This year, Easter Sunday is on April 16, and instead of giving the same candy to loved ones as everyone else, Clayton will teach classes on how to make your own at Gazebo Party and Gift Shop. There will be plenty of time between the candy-making classes and Easter Sunday to learn, practice and perfect the classic Easter candy.

“My Christmas candy classes are such a huge success, I decided to continue them for Easter since it has become a more popular holiday over the years,” Clayton said.

Students in the candy class will learn not only how to make candy, but also how to decorate the finishing touches worthy of their own Pinterest post. Each class, from start to finish, only takes an hour or two to learn everything needed to make great candy. Students won’t need to bring anything to the class, neither previous experience nor tools or ingredients. Clayton, whose personality is as sugary as the candy she makes, will provide everything.

All the students need to bring is an open mind to learn and have fun. Then, they’ll leave with delicious candy they made themselves.

“Normally I’ll schedule a couple classes and, as they fill up, I’ll add more classes to accommodate everyone,” Clayton said. “Maybe we’ll even do small eggs with black raspberry filling. Everyone loves fillings.”

Clayton said these candies have another purpose other than gifts. They also make great fundraiser projects. Nonprofits of all kinds make these peanut butter and chocolate eggs with fillings and sell them.

“A church in Virginia just came in and bought 200 to 300 pounds of Merckens chocolate for their Easter candy egg fundraiser,” Clayton said. “I’m selling them in my store because I believe local organizations and businesses need to work together. Everyone benefits when we help each other. These big ole peanut butter eggs are only going to be $3 each. You can’t even get a store-bought, generic chocolate peanut butter egg for that much. These are handmade with love and quality ingredients by a local organization for a great price. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Merckens chocolate, the ingredient most important for delicious eggs, brings people in the store. “Students taste it during the candy-making classes and then they’re hooked,” Clayton said. “We’re the only local store to sell that brand.”

Gazebo Party and Gift Shop also sells a large variety of candy molds, icing tips, cake pans, cupcake liners, packaging and sprinkles.

“Any occasion you can think of, I have whatever you need for it. The trends for baking have changed so much. We have all the newest tools to create those trends.”

Clayton is also offering her bakers free-range farm fresh eggs from a farmer in Surgoinsville. Farm fresh eggs are great for bakers. “When you bake with fresh eggs, the quality and taste is so much better. Fluffier cakes. It’s cool to offer it to my bakers.”

For baking and candy inspiration, follow Gazebo Party and Gift Shop on Instagram (@gazebopartyshop). Stay up-to-date with event announcements on Facebook.