XCellerated Fitness: Working to help members 'get fit'

Owner Emilie Park purchased the gym in 2010 (after being a member) and completely renovated the facility into the modern gym it is now, which includes pin-loaded machines, free weights and cardio machines. XCellerated has a good mix of members who train for competitions and members who just work out for personal health and fitness. This hidden gem of a gym is proud to have produced four first-place winners, as well as the overall winner, at the Knox Classic Premier Body Building Competition in August of 2016.

Don’t want a long-term gym membership? That is not a problem at XCellerated Fitness! Very affordable month-to-month memberships are available along with three-, six- and 12 month-memberships.

Emilie Park, who is also a personal trainer, and her experienced and knowledgeable staff would love to help you set up a consistent fitness plan perfect for you to “get fit.”

“We like to get to know and greet our gym members by name when they come through the door and we are always available to help with any of the equipment,” Emilie said.

XCellerated Fitness strives to make any member’s gym experience much more rewarding.

As you might expect, owner Emilie Park is an outgoing, high-energy and motivational trainer and person. Growing up in New York, she was very athletic and enjoyed playing many sports. In 2007, she and her husband Dr. Jason C. Park, who specializes in General Orthopedics, fell in love with the Tri-Cities and moved to Kingsport with their three children. They love the area’s beauty, community feel, schools and people. Emilie is very active in the community. She is a past president and member of the Junior League of Kingsport, treasurer and board member for C.A.S.A. for Kids, Inc., for the Kingsport area chapter and a former board member of Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities, now Susan G. Komen of East Tennessee.

Emilie was glad to make an investment in the gym in Downtown Kingsport. Over the years, she says she's seen the area become more vital with much more pedestrian traffic for events, restaurants, shops and activities. Stop by XCellerated Fitness, located at 214 Broad Street, to tour their facility and meet the staff. Or to learn more, call 423-246-8826, check out their Facebook page or visit their website.