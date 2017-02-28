ETSU report: Tri-Cities labor market still growing

One federal government source, said the report, had employment levels increasing 2.1 percent to 217,759 positions. Unemployment fell to 11,962 people, reducing the jobless rate to 5.2 percent, compared to 5.4 percent in 2015 and 6.0 percent in 2014.

The overall labor force expanded by 1.8 percent to 229,720. Another federal source showed payroll employment rising to 204,167, or 0.3 percent above 2015 levels, the report said.

Among the 12 regional industry sectors tracked by the report, jobs were up in six, lower in four, and unchanged in two categories. Job growth was led by professional and business services, retail trade, and education and health. Smaller job gains were reported by leisure and hospitality, government, and other services. Job declines occurred in manufacturing, information services, transportation and utilities, and wholesale trade. Employment was unchanged in construction and financial services.

On a year-to-year basis, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in Bristol, 5.2 percent in Johnson City, and 5.3 percent in Kingsport.

“In general, the labor market patterns we have seen in recent years continued into the fourth quarter,” the ETSU report observed. “At the national level, employment has increased for the past six years, and the rate of job creation has remained steady. … However, the growth in jobs has not kept up with population growth. The annual one percent increase in the U.S. population adds millions of potential workers to the national labor pool each year.”

The national economy, said the report, is expected to continue its slow but steady pace of job creation.

“There may be some bumps in the road for local businesses in 2017,” the report concluded.

The report is based on two surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.