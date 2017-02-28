Douthat Insurance: Helping make sense of insurance

It is a very daunting task to try to understand each option and decide on the precise plan or company which is the best fit for anyone and specifically for those heading towards the next chapter of life. Often there are questions about a plan’s coverage and billing. It can be very stressful for anyone, especially when facing a life-changing medical event.

So, who can you rely on for the expertise to help you make educated insurance decisions?

How about someone who has over 19 years of experience in insurance and specializes in Medicare plans? Margaret Douthat at Douthat Insurance is that person.

After 12 years working for an insurance company, Margaret became an independent insurance agent and founded Douthat Insurance in 2010. After retiring from 36 years at Eastman Chemical and 30 years as a Command Sergeant Major in the Army Reserves with three deployments, husband David Douthat also became an insurance agent. They are both licensed in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.

The Douthats provide personalized service and devote time to educate and assist their clients in the confusing world of insurance.

“I cannot put a price tag on the peace of mind that comes when you have the right medical insurance,” Margaret explains. “There is no right answer for anyone because all plans have pros and cons, but I see clients all the way through to find the best plan for them.”

Douthat Insurance specializes in individual Medicare advantage and supplemental plans, along with long-term care, dental and life insurance plans.

David and Margaret Douthat have spent their lives in the Kingsport area. After raising their family, they are now empty-nesters who love to travel, hike and ride a tandem bicycle. They make sure their insurance clients are their top priority even while traveling.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, you will usually find them at their beautiful office, located at 220 Broad St., Suite 201, along with their receptionist Evelyn and adorable dog Cooper. They love being located in vital Downtown Kingsport and enjoy all of the food, shops, theatre and events it has to offer just steps from their office.

To schedule a time to meet with the Douthats at their office or your location, please call 423-765-9084 or visit their website .