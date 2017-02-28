Tennessee Supreme Court considering death penalty's future

Bivins, a Kingsport native, said the court is considering the constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol used in administering executions.

“That case will determine, in fact, whether we are able to put the Death Row inmates back on Death Row and schedule executions again,” Bivins noted.

More than 60 inmates face the death sentence, including one woman, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. Tennessee has not carried out an execution since 2009.

Lawyers for 30 Death Row prisoners argued before the Tennessee Supreme Court last fall that the state’s lethal injection protocol violates the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Legislation, meanwhile, has been filed in the General Assembly to remove the intermediate appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals in death penalty cases and provide for automatic direct review by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Aside from what’s facing the court, Bivins talked about growing up in the Lynn Garden community with a dad who worked in the payroll department at then-Tennessee Eastman Co.

“I remember him telling me the one and only time he rode on an airplane was because the checks they were using were not working, so he had to get on a plane and fly to Rochester, New York, to pick up the checks and bring back to make sure people here in Kingsport (could get paid),” Bivins, who now lives in Middle Tennessee, related. “ … The big afternoon was going to the Lynn Garden Restaurant on Sundays after church … I spent many, many hours at the Putt-Putt golf course on Stone Drive.”

Bivins got a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from East Tennessee State University with a major in political science in 1982 and a law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1986.

He got interested in politics and public service after watching the Watergate hearings on television and called the late Tennessee Republican U.S. Sen. Howard Baker, a key figure in those hearings, a “true hero.”

Bivins worked in the 1980 political campaign of the late Sullivan County Schools Superintendent Jimmy Fleming and then went on to work that same year for the GOP presidential campaign of the late Ronald Reagan.

“I was assigned up in Ohio where I knew no one,” Bivins recalled. “My job was working out of Columbus coordinating the Reagan-Bush campaign on 17 college campuses in the western half of Ohio. Folks, that was the best experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Bivins concluded Kingsport remains in his blood and in his character.

“It has truly shaped me … this area and these people here … have taught me just how important public service is,” he said of Kingsport.

The Tennessee Supreme Court now has a GOP majority, with Bivins taking over as chief justice last September.

“We are five humans but we take our responsibility very serious regardless of political party,” Bivins pointed out. “We may have different ideas, different thoughts, but we work together as a team to do what’s right for Tennessee.”

Bivins also stressed the court is looking at sentencing reform for the first time since 1989.

“There’s going to be an appointment of a special commission that will actually be looking at a comprehensive review of our sentencing laws in the state,” he explained. “We’re at 90 percent capacity in our prisons in the state today. We cannot sit back and let the federal government take over our prison system again like it did many years ago … this is an issue where we have agreement from the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), the Beacon (Center) group and the Koch Brothers … if we have all those on board, now is the time to strike.”