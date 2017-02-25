CEO: Horizon has 'a proven past and a bright future'

“We have structured over the last three years planning for this (growth),” CEO Beverly Boling said as Horizon held its 85th annual meeting and cut the ribbon on its new Crown Point branch strategically located on Eastman Road in the Green Acres community.

Horizon began in 1932 when seven city of Kingsport employees chartered a Municipal Employees Credit Union. In 1990, that credit union merged with the Kingsport Postal and Federal Employees Union and became First Kingsport Credit Union. In 2014, First Kingsport merged with the AGC Credit Union and then became Horizon.

Horizon now has about 5,800 members, approximately $45 million in assets and four branches, including two in Hawkins County.

Boling said the reason Horizon is poised to grow is that the credit union has received two designations: one from the U.S. Treasury as a community development credit union and one from the National Credit Union Administration as a low-income credit union.

“Those two designations have allowed us to open our boundaries from a closed, select employee base, namely city employees,” she explained. “Horizon Credit Union has a mission to offer hometown service and financial products to people who usually fall through the cracks, use predatory lenders and pay exorbitant fees to just cash their paychecks. We make loans to people, not credit scores.”

Horizon loaned $15.3 million to its members in 2016, a year of double-digit loan growth, according to Boling.

“Horizon Credit Union is dedicated to helping people improve their financial status through programs to help improve credit scores, learn how to break the check cashers’ habit, which is a very expensive habit that consumes families with fees, and offer products and loans that are reasonable and in the best interest of our members,” she said. “We have helped about 200 members improve their credit scores by 150 points or more. We have a proven past and a bright future.”

Horizon is affiliated with the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

For more go to www. myhorizoncu.org.