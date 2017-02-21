Stryker Gunsmithing owner says he was right on target with move to Kingsport

“Kingsport has welcomed me and my wife,” he says, “and my shop has been growing steadily since I opened the doors in 2015.”

Keith is a native of southern California, and moved his family to Kingsport three years ago after visiting the Model City.

“We love the city and the sense of community. Since I’ve opened shop, I’ve enjoyed meeting people from all over the Tri-Cities area and getting to know my customers’ needs,” said Keith. “I continue to work on all types of firearms, except for class 3 guns.”

Keith’s wife, Ellenie, is an influence on the direction of services Keith will be offering in the near future. Stryker Gunsmithing is expanding its services and will offer a basic gun maintenance class, including a women’s only class.

“My wife is developing the women’s program with me. The class will cover knowing the parts of your firearm and cleaning basics,” he explained. “Our focus will be on safety to educate shooters on how to maintain their firearms in proper working order in between deeper cleaning and maintenance required. Firearms do not necessarily have to be covered in rust, mud or sand, to be dirty enough to cause a malfunction. If the maintenance class goes well and there is interest, we will consider offering additional classes.”

Keith recently returned from The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show held each year in Las Vegas, Nev. The show is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). SHOT Show is the place where companies reveal new products that will become available to the public and law enforcement in the coming year. The event features more than 630,000 square feet of products from more than 1,600 companies.

“SHOT Show is the largest firearms and related product and services trade show in the world and has so many exhibitors, that if you just walked the aisles to window shop, you would walk nearly a half marathon,” said Keith.

“The reason for attending this year’s SHOT Show was two-fold,” he said. “It allowed me to keep up with the newest firearms, ammunition, optics and accessories in order to better serve our local hunters and shooters. It also provided me a way to access new parts and equipment I use in the shop first hand.”

In addition to staying up-to-date with the latest in firearms, Keith has also added additional help to his shop. “I’ve grown to the point where I needed to bring in additional help part-time,” he said. “I hope I can eventually turn this into a permanent full-time position.”

Keith is a fully licensed and certified gunsmith and holds a Federal Firearms License (FFL). He is a member of the National Rifle Association, American Gunsmithing Association, Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, Wilderness Road Shooting & Conservation Club and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

He welcomes people to walk in, but encourages calling ahead to ensure he is in the shop - just in case he should need to leave the shop to pick up materials. His hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, and on Saturday by appointment only.

Stryker Gunsmithing is located at 2002 Brookside Lane, Unit B, Kingsport. You can contact him at 423-440-6394, by email at keith@strykergunsmithing.com, or visit his website. You can follow the business on Facebook at Stryker Gunsmithing.

Three years into life here, Keith says he’s still loving his move to Kingsport.

“This was the perfect place to set down roots,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to support our customers and the community.”