NETAR: Region's home sales still on a record pace

NETAR said consumer confidence is high despite concerns about higher mortgage rates, and while sales are showing year-over-year gains, the growth trend is slowing.

"That's the same thing we're seeing with the region's job creation," said NETAR President Eric Kistner. "It looks like our market will enter the spring buying and selling season early.”

NETAR reported new pending sales were 35 percent better than January last year. Total pending sales are also higher.

Inventory remains tight, Kistner said. New listings made small gains during the past three months, but NETAR said that is down 24 percent from January last year.

Despite the tight inventory and a high sales volume, the market has not seen a spike in prices, Kistner added.

"The average January closing was on the market for 148 days,” he noted. “But that's an average. Homes aggressively priced for local conditions are selling much faster. In January, we had 5.5 months of inventory." That's the amount of time it would take to exhaust active listings at January's sales rate. The rule of thumb for a healthy market is six months' inventory. However, the local norm was 10 to 11 months until the recent sales explosion, he said.

There were 363 closings on previously owned, single-family home sales in January, up 8.7 percent from January last year, and the average sales price of $152,695 was 4.6 percent higher.

Closings on condominium resales increased by five to 24 in January. The average sales price of $127,442 is $10,463 better than the January 2016 average.

The average single-family home sale that closed in January was on the market for 148 days. Days on the market for the average condo closings was 98 days. That was a low for both type closings, Kistner said.

For more, go to www.netar.us.