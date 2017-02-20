VCEDA launches small business 'seed' fund

The Seed Capital Matching Fund for small businesses with less than 10 employees is a dollar for dollar matching grant program for up to $15,000. The new grant program targets approved small businesses that have been in business for three years or less.

"VCEDA recognizes that small businesses play a significant role in the growth and stability of the economy," said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher.

"After discussing this with the Small Business Development Centers at the community colleges in our region, we found that those starting businesses in the coalfields have access to several loan programs, but not many grant programs."

Applications for the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Fund will be accepted semi-annually by two deadlines of May 15 and Dec. 15, Belcher said. Information on the application process is available by contacting the Small Business Development Centers at Mountain Empire Community College and Southwest Virginia Community College.

During its Feb. 6 session, the VCEDA board also approved a $150,000 loan for an unannounced project in Tazewell County for the creation of new jobs, and a loan of nearly $2.74 million to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority for the construction of a 40,000 square foot technology shell building at the county's Bluestone Business & Technology Park.

The board also approved a $250,000 loan to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Inc., to help with the development of an adult day care/multipurpose senior services facility at Falls Mills in Tazewell County.