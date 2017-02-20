Back to square one

Walker, the NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO, is again in the position of having to market an empty building where jobs used to be.

The last time he was in this position was last year when he was trying to find a tenant for the former C&F building off the Airport Parkway, and that situation had a positive outcome.

Leclerc Foods announced last year it will bring the company’s U.S. headquarters to that building inside Kingsport’s city limits and expand its current operations. The $49 million expansion will add a second facility and create 105 new jobs, doubling the company’s workforce in Kingsport. Leclerc Foods is a leader in the cookie, snack bar and cracker industry. The expansion will be completed this year, according to a release.

This time, Walker is trying to secure a new tenant for the former Pure Foods facility in Kingsport’s Gateway Commerce Park.

“We’re in the process of getting someone else in the building,” Walker recently told members of the Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) during a meeting. “There is one company in particular that has met with us time and time again.”

The 88,000-square-foot manufacturing facility was to produce nutrient-dense and reduced-fat snack foods for distribution in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The Pure Foods deal was an example of just how much work has to go into economic development. Walker, the city of Kingsport, the state of Tennessee, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and KEDB collaborated to put a deal together so Pure Foods could get up and running. Pure Foods President and CEO John Frostad said it took three years to finalize the deal.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam came to the company’s grand opening in January 2016. Pure Foods officials allowed local news media at the time to take images inside the building, but didn’t want images taken of its snack-making equipment for proprietary reasons. Frostad appeared confident his business would succeed in a cutthroat snack food market he valued at $38 billion.

“There’s a sizeable and rapidly evolving market for healthier, nutrient-dense snacks,” Frostad said at the grand opening. “It’s exciting to know that in Kingsport, we have a versatile facility that meets this growing demand and equips us to look ahead to future trends. We’re delighted that our operations are now at home in such a welcoming region, and we look forward to continued growth and success.”

Pure Foods said it had $22 million invested in the grounds, equipment and facility. Over a five-year span, the company expected to hire to up to 275 employees.

Last October, however, Frostad announced a temporary shutdown of operations to restructure the business.

“Delays in consolidating production lines in three locations into the new Kingsport facility was not completed until September this year,” Frostad told customers in a memo. “ ... We thank you for your patience while the company undertakes this process and have hired a chief restructuring officer to assist us.”

Then came a recent Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Frostad said the company’s assets were up for sale.

Walker, during the KEDB meeting, tried to reassure the board that he is working to make something happen with the building.

“Others have spoken to us and they are going to make their proposals to the bankruptcy court,” Walker continued. “They’ve talked to us in terms of lease or purchase, and incentives and all that. It’s really premature to get into all the details until the court decides which direction to go … we are optimistic with companies we have spoken with that we will get a really solid employer in there we can all be proud to have as corporate citizens here. It’s not the way we planned it.”

KEDB Chairman Bill Dudney responded: “It’s making lemonade out of lemons. We’re very hopeful we will have a strong corporate citizen in that property with jobs.”

