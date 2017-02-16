Keep Kingsport Beautiful receives national awards

The honors were handed out at Keep America Beautiful’s National Awards Ceremony, which recently took place during Keep America Beautiful’s 2017 National Conference in Washington, D.C.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful was one of more than 80 individuals and organizations from communities across America to receive national recognition. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful consists of a national network of more than 620 statewide and community-based affiliates whose programs, initiatives and efforts help transform public spaces into beautiful places.

In qualifying for a President’s Circle Award, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has met Keep America Beautiful’s standards of merit by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and administering activities in the areas of ending littering, improving recycling and beautifying the Kingsport community.

“These imaginative, inspirational and transformative community leaders help bring to life creative, resourceful and meaningful programs in their communities,” Mike Rosen, Keep America Beautiful senior vice president, marketing and communications, said in a news release.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Director Robin Cleary accepted the awards.

“It is an honor to represent Keep Kingsport Beautiful on behalf of the volunteers, the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber at the KAB National Conference. This award acknowledges the hard work of our volunteers and the wonderful support of our sponsors, donors, Kingsport Public Works and the community at large,” Cleary said.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.