GrowthWheel training to be held at Kingsport Chamber

This training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

GrowthWheel is a new business tool for decision making. It offers small business owners and entrepreneurs a way to view their business holistically. GrowthWheel helps entrepreneurs get focused, set an agenda and take steps to grow.

According to KOSBE, participants of this training should expect to gain a 360 degree perspective of their business through the completion of a simple, action-oriented process. Areas of focus will include creating an attractive business concept, building a strong organization behind the concept, developing lasting client relations, and doing so while maintaining profitable operations.

Once participants have attended the GrowthWheel Introduction Training, they are prepared to attend GrowthWheel WorkGroups, small group workshops that are focused on specific areas of the GrowthWheel. Past WorkGroup topics include marketing, employees, and sales and service.

This interactive training will be led by Aundrea Y. Wilcox, KOSBE executive director and certified GrowthWheel business adviser for the SBDC ETSU — Kingsport Affiliate.

“GrowthWheel is a great tool for businesses of any size, in any industry, at any stage of development, but is especially useful to existing businesses,” said Wilcox. “The reason for this is that existing businesses have some history and experiences that make GrowthWheel more meaningful. I really would like to see our well established businesses take advantage of these trainings and make their old business new again.”

Pre-registration is required. Please RSVP online at www.kosbe.org/events or by contacting Aditi Bhave, who can be reached at (423) 392-8811 or abhave@tsbdc.org.