I Love Books offers wide range of gift options

New customers naturally expect I Love Books Bookstore to be something like their previous “book experience” up to this point. The problem with that thinking is most people's book-related exposure has been limited to Wal-Mart, Barnes and Noble, and/or Amazon. But the truth is that we're really like none of those because we, in fact, preceded all of them. That makes it very important that we don't let them define who WE are. Yes, there were real bookstores back in the day, children, and we were... and are one of them. There are still several thousand independent bookstores across the country and, as the economy improves, the retail book business is growing again. I tell folks that we're the bookstore of the future.

I Love Books Bookstore is like a very serious and a very fun experience rolled into one - if you love books.

Whereas many bookstores specialize in fiction, more of our 154 categories are non-fiction topics, including a variety of sub-categories on history (6), engineering (7), science (8), business (12), and biography (5), plus many more. We have a cabinet of train books and a cabinet of airplane books.

Our side lines include local honey, jams, apple cider vinegar and other health-related items. We carry nearly 300 different kinds of teas (many are organic); a wide variety of organic herbs and spices (bulk or prepackaged); several hundred items in the category of essential oils and related products; and we operate one of the few hand book binderies in the South. Of course, we also carry a wide selection of books about honey, vinegar, herbs, spices and natural foods.

As the owner/curator of I Love Books Bookstore, I have over 25 years experience in academia and 50 years experience in the book business. So, as in any successful retail business – our clientele defines us, not our competitors.

One of our most popular sideline items is called a “tea maker,” produced by Adagio Teas and manufactured from Eastman Chemical's BPA free “Tritan” plastic. It is the simplest way to make and enjoy a cup of loose leaf tea (which is higher quality than tea bags). We also have a monthly free sample program for many of our loose teas – just ask for a “tea card.”

We have a “Honey Card” that we mark when you buy our local honey; after five visits you get a Honey Bear for free or $7 off any size of honey. We also have free samples, on request, for many of our herbs and spices, as well as our honey. Many customers who become regulars tell us “this is the best bookstore I've ever seen.” We literally have a quarter of a million books and access by special order to over 100 million book titles.

If you're looking for the “perfect” Valentine's Day gift – check out our honey, teas, essential oils, herbs, spices and tea makers. They all make great gifts and they are affordably priced. I Love Books Bookstore is located on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center (formerly Fort Henry Mall) and is open seven days a week.