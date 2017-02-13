The next big idea

Her company, Memphis-based SweetBio, has created a membrane made of medical grade manuka honey and proteins used to fill in gaps after oral surgery. The company says this membrane allows bones to regrow and gums to regenerate while preventing infection.

“Four hundred million American adults will suffer from tooth loss,” she observed. “That’s an open wound surrounded by bacteria, and that’s a gateway to the rest of your body. Unfortunately, the infections have been linked to diabetes, heart and lung disease, and in some cases, death.”

Graff’s money-making idea and about a half dozen other ideas were pitched last Monday by startup business owners in “The Tenn” master accelerator program run by Launch Tennessee, the state-supported entrepreneurship initiative.

At a banquet hall inside the MeadowView Marriott, they all got to make five-minute presentations about their companies to a room filled with potential investors and other interested parties.

Knoxville-based Aviro Analytics CEO Alicia Caputo said her company is a software as a service firm offering marketing services.

“Right now companies are paying us to help them them find the story behind their data that leads to better targeting,” she said. “ ... We help our clients connect with their customers ... we are able to see the entire picture ... this market is huge and only getting bigger.”

Then the room heard from Knoxville-based MomSource Network Founder and President Courtney Jones, who connects women with flexible work opportunities.

“Our goal is really to see women reach their full potential personally and professionally,” Jones noted. “Some women are penalized when they take a break (from working) ... when they take a break, they tend to lose 30 percent of their earnings potential. The question is what can we do to help them get their 30 percent back.”

Rendever co-founder and CEO Dennis Lally said his Cambridge, Mass.-based company uses virtual reality units to improve the aging process and reduce depression and dementia.

Rendever works with assisted living facilites and is partnering with AARP.

“Imagine they can engage and travel the world and go to places like Egypt or Iceland,” Lally said of how the virtual reality units work. “Imagine if your loved one could never miss an important life moment ... they can see graduations and birthdays.”

Utilize Health Founder and CEO Jessica Harthcock explained her Nashville-based company was formed as result of her being paralyzed when she was 17. The company delivers digital tools and concierge services where patients can discover treatment options and search for facilities that provide those services.

“Patients have nine or 10 different doctors,” Harthcock observed. “Plans aren’t customized. Care is not coordinated effectively.”

Not all the featured business startups were solely technology companies. Kyle McCollom, co-founder and CEO of Nashville-based Everly, said his company sells sugar-free natural drink mixes.

“We’re all about helping people save money and live healthier ... we’re offering people a way out,” McCollom said of the drink mixes.

Launch Tennessee’s Angel Tax Credit Incentive Program began this year. It is applied to Hall Income Tax payers who invest their own money to support potential high-growth, early-stage companies.

“It is a 33 percent tax credit for angel investors on their Hall Income Tax,” John Lanahan, Launch Tennessee’s director of Capital Formation, explained. “They receive 33 percent on whatever they directly invest into a company in the form of a credit. It gives them a carrot to go out and raise money. We’re hoping it spurs investment ... I think the state of entrepreneurship in Tennessee is alive and well ... our Tenn companies are a great representation of all different types of companies ... we’re excited to showcase them across the state.”

