Church Hill Food City honors district recipient of volunteerism award

Church Hill front-end manager Sarah Beth Woolridge was recognized as a district recipient of Food City’s annual Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.

The program was named in honor of Food City’s president and board vice-chairman of 47 years, Claude P. Varney, who was known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

Each year special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.

One winner is selected from each location. Store winners then move on to compete at district level, where twelve overall district winners are selected.

Of those 12 finalists, one overall winner will be selected to receive $1,250 for the charity of their choice.

K-VA-T Food Stores president Steve Smith noted that many Food City associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous organizations in support of their communities.

“We felt it needful to formally recognize their selfless contributions,” Smith said. “We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is committed to providing our associates the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible.”

Woolridge has been employed by Food City for seven years, and her resume of volunteer activities is much too long to list here.

Among the highlights, however, are packing Christmas gifts for residents of two nursing homes; participation in the People Loving People free Thanksgiving Dinner in Rogersville for the past 11 years; and volunteering for the March of Dimes, Susan G. Komen Foundation, Impact Club, and Power Up with Nutrition.

On Wednesday Woolridge attended a ceremony in Abingdon, Va. where she received a trophy and $250 to be awarded to the charity of her choice.

On Thursday she was recognized at her store as well.

Three other in-store Varney award recipients were recognized Thursday as well including Casey Carter, Kevin Williams, and Jason Thompson.

Other employees recognized during Thursday’s ceremony in Church Hill included:

• For 30 years of employment: Kay Linginfelter.

• For 25 years of employment: Ronnie Housewright.

• For 20 years of employment: Jeff Arnold and Mary Simpson.

• For 10 years of employment: Nikki Bellamy and Regina Tustin.

• For five years of employment: Mara Carroll, Jennifer Dance, Zane Hobbs, Doug Norton and Holly Wilcoxson.