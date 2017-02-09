Emotional milestone for beloved Food City employee reaching 25 years (VIDEO)

CHURCH HILL — Reaching the 25 year employment milestone a Food City was so much sweeter for Ronnie Housewright Thursday in light of the health problems his mother has struggled with this past year.

Ronnie, 64, was born with some disabilities that limit him from being able to drive or do certain types of jobs. But, he makes up for that with an infectious amount of work ethic and team spirit.

He’s also one of Church Hill’s most beloved characters.

Aside from being a fixture at Food City for the past quarter century, Ronnie is also Volunteer High School’s number one sports fan where he serves as hydration engineer (water boy) for the boys and girls basketball squads.

But, his true passion is his job at Food City, where he was among several employees honored Thursday for reaching significant milestones.

“I’m real proud of it,” Ronnie told the Times-News after Thursday’s ceremony. “I never thought I’d be coming up for 25 years in the store. It’s really something. I like to work at the store. I like to work with the people. It helps me feel good to help people out.”

He added, “The name of the game any more is working and helping people out when they need help, and I love people.”

For his 25 years of service Ronnie was awarded a silver watch by store manager Jason Horton.

“There’s nobody who cares more about Food City or his job than Ronnie,” Horton said. “We’re blessed to have him.”

Reaching the 25 year milestone was not a foregone conclusion, however.

Ronnie’s mother Dorothy Cunningham, who drives him to work every day, suffered health some serious problems this past year. As a result Ronnie stayed home with her quite a bit because doctors didn’t want her to be alone.

Their struggle isn’t over, as Mrs. Cunningham drops Ronnie off at work every day on her way to receive a daily medical treatment.

Ronnie became emotional as he described the sacrifices his mother has made for him.

He added, “I have to thank the good Lord that I have a job and get to work, and help my mom out, because I like to do things for my mom.”

Cunningham said Ronnie loves his job.

“He’d just assume be here as to be the president of the United States,” Cunningham said. “That’s how he thinks about this work. He would have been here every day had he not been staying home with me a lot this year. I’ve been sick. They didn’t want me to stay by myself because I was that weak.”

She added, “He’s really good to help me, but he’s dedicated to his job. He loves to be here and loves to work, and he’s good with people. He loves people.”

Ronnie says he’d like to be able to make it another 25 years at Food City.

“I like to keep moving,” he said. “As long as I’m moving I’m OK.”

“I have to thank the Lord above too. He’s the one who helps me. It makes me feel good to work with people. It’s something I like to do.”