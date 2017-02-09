ECU cuts the ribbon on new branch for Blountville, Bristol

“We’ve looked to and thought about for a number of times in terms of being able to have this facility open,” ECU President and CEO Olan Jones Jr. told a crowded branch filled with elected officials and business people. “We’re really celebrating a relocation from another facility. ... It’s not always easy to relocate a facility. ... This location made great sense for us.”

ECU previously had a soft opening for the branch that offers teller services, deposit account services, consumer and mortgage lending, a night depository, drive-thru tellers and a drive-thru ATM, and safe deposit boxes.

Jones noted that ECU has more than 6,000 members in the immediate area of the new branch, with 60,000 in Sullivan County and 180,000 all total.

“They told us to give them a new location and we’ve responded to that,” Jones said. “Your request did not go unnoticed. ... When you go outside, perhaps you can see Holston Mountain. It’s quite a view.”

Jones also pointed out ECU has given $92 million back to members in the form of an extraordinary dividend since 1998.

ECU is the largest credit union in Tennessee with $3.6 billion in assets and 25 branches.

Anyone who lives or works in Sullivan County can be a member, according to ECU.

For more, go to www.ecu.org.